Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

