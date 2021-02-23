Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 966,665 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $102,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.59. 41,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.