Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Achieves $8.03 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $26.62 or 0.00052233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $8.03 billion and approximately $2.88 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,593,857 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.