Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.08% of Unisys worth $25,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Unisys by 230.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unisys by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UIS opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. Unisys’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

