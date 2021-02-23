Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) fell 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $24.03. 1,149,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 636,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unisys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

