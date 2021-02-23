United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.30

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and traded as high as $24.54. United Bancshares shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 22,802 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

