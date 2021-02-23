United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $21,402,000. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.58. 134,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.