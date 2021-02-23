Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser Sells 3,750 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UEIC stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 72,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,500. The firm has a market cap of $809.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,768 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UEIC. TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

