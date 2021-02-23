Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stake Cut by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of UHS opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

