Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Purchases $99,120.00 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UVSP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,638. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $747.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UVSP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

