UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 10%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $27.98. Approximately 13,520,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,342,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 466.41 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

