Upfiring (UFR) Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.37 million and $38,176.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00074272 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002756 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.