Uppersolution.Com (OTCMKTS:URSL) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Uppersolution.Com (OTCMKTS:URSL)’s stock price was down 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 105,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 104,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

About Uppersolution.Com (OTCMKTS:URSL)

UpperSolution.com, through its subsidiary, Analog Nest Technologies, Inc, creates and develops utility/entertainment apps for Android and iOS platforms. It offers an independent and unbiased mobile app that enables consumers to find the best cellular rate plan for their need and getting real-time notifications when a new cellular plan is available.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Uppersolution.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uppersolution.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.