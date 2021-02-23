Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.50

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 158834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

