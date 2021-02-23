Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) were down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 1,211,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,069,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

