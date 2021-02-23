US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $1,474,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $365.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.22 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

