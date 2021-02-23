US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -134.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $65.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

