US Bancorp DE Buys 6,157 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 34.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

