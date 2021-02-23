US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,160,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,302 shares of company stock worth $3,692,796. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $192.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.