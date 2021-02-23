US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Boston Partners increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,772 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,044,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 377.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 833,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 658,900 shares during the period. Finally, RR Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,390,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.34.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

