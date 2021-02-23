US Bancorp DE Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 165,547 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of ET stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

