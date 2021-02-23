US Bancorp DE Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

