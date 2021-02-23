US Bancorp DE Has $1.37 Million Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,241.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NCNO opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

