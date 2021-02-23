US Bancorp DE Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Invitae by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 71,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $3,400,841.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,309,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 677,539 shares of company stock worth $33,662,470. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

