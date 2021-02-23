US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CONMED by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

CNMD opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $124.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3,087.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $1,382,344.00. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 596 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $62,585.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at $25,207,755.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,483 shares of company stock worth $6,408,615 over the last 90 days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

