US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

SMTC stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $325,399.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at $646,796.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.