US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $43.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

