US Bancorp DE Sells 2,391 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after acquiring an additional 709,395 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 681,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 113,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $136.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

