US Bancorp DE Sells 9,110 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 1,771.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 279,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,989,000 after buying an additional 264,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.68.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

EV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

