USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and approximately $4.55 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.94 or 0.03223119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00023380 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 8,110,422,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,957,129,443 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.