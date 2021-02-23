USDJ Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.74 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. USDJ has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDJ has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.16 or 0.00466617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00069569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00079750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057633 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 121.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.44 or 0.00506933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00072521 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.