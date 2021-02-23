USDK (USDK) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and $569.31 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.45 or 0.00458145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00070328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00080570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.76 or 0.00489682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00073649 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars.

