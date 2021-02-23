USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006727 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002111 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006995 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000066 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.