USDx stablecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,972.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.76 or 0.01074618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.00385451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00029904 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007903 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

