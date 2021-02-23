v.systems Hits Market Cap of $39.67 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. v.systems has a market cap of $39.67 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 35% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,137,451,268 coins and its circulating supply is 2,213,842,804 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

v.systems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

