Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Down 21.9%

Shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) dropped 21.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 3,934,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,149,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vaccinex by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

