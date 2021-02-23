Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Mogens C. Bay Sells 25,000 Shares

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.55. 110,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $236.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Valmont Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.