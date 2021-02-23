Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical Sells 4,111 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $587,721.68.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $25,596.57.

On Monday, December 7th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $510,797.98.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

