VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 8,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.31% of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

