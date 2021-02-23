Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.24 and last traded at C$26.26. Approximately 98,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 107,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.21.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.