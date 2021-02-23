Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$29.86 and last traded at C$29.86. Approximately 287,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 185,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.18.

