Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Cable Hill Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 16.7% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $61,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.58. 13,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,625. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

