Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 162,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,420.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,807,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,642.1% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,959 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BLV stock opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.