Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $45,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.