Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Up 0.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.22 and last traded at $127.68. Approximately 77,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 205,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.58.

