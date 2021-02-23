Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 87,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 242,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,504,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 206,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,809. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

