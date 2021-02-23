Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 64.4% Over Last 7 Days

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 64.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $26,564.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.98 or 0.00460093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00069048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00077891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00486472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

