Vectrus (VEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Vectrus to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VEC opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $655.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.