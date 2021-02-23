Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Cap of $76.36 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Velas has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas token can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $76.36 million and approximately $797,740.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001073 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.