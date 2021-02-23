Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

VNTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

VNTR stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

